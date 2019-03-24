Redox OS 0.5 Released With New C Library Written In Rust
Written by Michael Larabel in Operating Systems on 24 March 2019 at 08:32 PM EDT. 6 Comments
OPERATING SYSTEMS --
It's been just over one year since the previous release of Redox OS while today this Rust-written operating system has finally been succeeded by Redox OS 0.5.

It's taken a while since the previous release of Redox OS as they have been focusing their attention on Relibc, a C library implementation written within the Rust programming language. Relibc is now used as the operating system's default C library.

Redox OS 0.5 also includes improvements to its event system, Pthreads support was completed, better support for LLVM and LLVM-using projects like Mesa/LLVMpipe, improvements to EFI, and more.

Some new Rust-written packages for Redox OS include OpenGL wrappers, an audio library, and other additions. Outside of the Rust scope, Redox OS 0.5 adds in SDL2 packages, Cairo, FFmpeg, and many other important software options.

More details on the Redox OS 0.5 release via Redox-OS.org. With the progress made in this latest release, hopefully it won't be too much longer before it's an interesting and capable OS for running some benchmarks.
6 Comments

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Operating Systems News
Solus 4 Officially Released With Updated Budgie Desktop, Linux 4.20 Kernel
Knoppix 8.5 Live Linux Distro Released, Based On Linux 4.20, Adds Adriane Audio Desktop
Haiku's USB 3.0+ Support Is Finally In Great Shape
Purism's PureOS Proclaims Convergence Success For Mobile & Desktop Support
Haiku OS Seeing USB3 Improvements, BFS Resizing Code Revisited
ReactOS 0.4.11 "Open-Source Windows" Available With Big Kernel Improvements
Popular News This Week
A Quick Look At The Firefox 66.0 vs. Chrome 73.0 Performance Benchmarks
AFS For Linux 5.1 Would Have Pleased Firefox/SQLite But Was Rejected As Untested Crap
Orbital: A PlayStation 4 Emulator That Is Emulating The PS4's AMD GPU Using Vulkan
Stadia Is Google's Cloud Gaming Service Using Linux, Vulkan & A Custom AMD GPU
DeviluitionX: Enjoying The 23 Year Old Diablo Game Atop An Open-Source Engine
Firefox 66 Arrives - Blocks Auto-Playing Sounds, Hides Title Bar By Default For Linux