New network stack

More available packages

Improved security

Netsurf web browser

Alpha blended terminal

Terminal ANSI improvements

Rename system call

Kernel ACPI improvements

Graphical kernel debugging during ACPI initialization

For all the fans out there of the Rust programming language and/or micro-kernels, a new version of Redox OS is now available, the Rust-written from-scratch OS.As the first release since last October's Redox OS 0.3.4, the Redox OS 0.3.5 release is now available. This update is quite prominent for introducing a new network stack for the operating system as well as bettering the security, adding a new web browser, ACPI power improvements, and more.Smolnetd appears to be the new networking stack that replaces ethernetd/dhcpd/udpd/tcpd and friends.Redox OS 0.3.5 can be found for download from GitHub . Hopefully soon it will be time to begin trying some benchmarks on this Rust-written, modern open-source OS.