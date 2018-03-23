Redox OS 0.3.5 Released With New Network Stack & Better Security
Written by Michael Larabel in Operating Systems on 23 March 2018 at 05:12 AM EDT.
For all the fans out there of the Rust programming language and/or micro-kernels, a new version of Redox OS is now available, the Rust-written from-scratch OS.

As the first release since last October's Redox OS 0.3.4, the Redox OS 0.3.5 release is now available. This update is quite prominent for introducing a new network stack for the operating system as well as bettering the security, adding a new web browser, ACPI power improvements, and more.
New network stack
More available packages
Improved security
Netsurf web browser
Alpha blended terminal
Terminal ANSI improvements
Rename system call
Kernel ACPI improvements
Graphical kernel debugging during ACPI initialization

Smolnetd appears to be the new networking stack that replaces ethernetd/dhcpd/udpd/tcpd and friends.

Redox OS 0.3.5 can be found for download from GitHub. Hopefully soon it will be time to begin trying some benchmarks on this Rust-written, modern open-source OS.
