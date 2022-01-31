Redis 7.0 Is Near With "Significant Performance Optimizations"
Written by Michael Larabel in Programming on 31 January 2022 at 02:16 PM EST. 2 Comments
PROGRAMMING --
The first release candidate of Redis 7.0 was made available today. Getting us excited about this updated in-memory key-value database are "significant performance optimizations" among other improvements.

Redis 7.0-rc1 comes with performance optimizations and more but as well a number of changes that break backwards compatibility support for this popular open-source project. The performance work for Redis 7.0 includes "significant" memory savings from various optimizations, lower copy-on-write memory overhead, memory efficiency improvements, improvements to fsync to avoid large writes to disk, improved latency, and more.

Some of the other changes found with Redis 7.0-rc1 include "Redis Functions" as a new server-side script feature, fine-grained, key-based permissions, improved sub-command handling, the cluster code now supports hostnames rather than only IP addresses, Lua scripting improvements, and a variety of new commands. Redis 7.0 also has security improvements around sensitive configurations/commands being blocked by default, avoiding logging of auth-pass values, and more.


Redis 7.0 benchmarks will come once the stable release is out while for now those wanting to learn more or download the test build can do so via Redis 7.0-rc1 on GitHub.
2 Comments
Related News
Rust-Written Replacement To GNU Coreutils Progressing, Some Binaries Now Faster
Eclipse OpenJ9 0.30 Released For Latest JVM Alternative
Basis Universal 1.16 Released With OpenCL Support, Other Improvements
Wasmer 2.2 Bringing Its WebAssembly "Singlepass" Compiler To AArch64
Git 2.35 Released With "git stash --staged" mode, Other Developer Additions
Mold 1.0.2 Released For This High Performance Linker
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Rust-Written Replacement To GNU Coreutils Progressing, Some Binaries Now Faster
Valve Working On Radeon Dynamic VRS For The Steam Deck To Increase Power Savings
Linux 5.17 Is Bringing Big Improvements For AMD Hardware
Firefox Nightly Begins Activating Wayland For Capable Systems
Sway 1.7 Released With VR Headset DRM Leasing, Renames "--my-next-gpu-wont-be-nvidia"
Linux 5.17-rc1 Released A Little Bit Early But With Shiny New Features
SDL2 On Linux Now Prefers Wayland Over X11
PipeWire 0.3.44 Released With Latency Improvements, Minimal PW Server Support