Redis 7.0 Is Near With "Significant Performance Optimizations"

The first release candidate of Redis 7.0 was made available today. Getting us excited about this updated in-memory key-value database are "significant performance optimizations" among other improvements.Redis 7.0-rc1 comes with performance optimizations and more but as well a number of changes that break backwards compatibility support for this popular open-source project. The performance work for Redis 7.0 includes "significant" memory savings from various optimizations, lower copy-on-write memory overhead, memory efficiency improvements, improvements to fsync to avoid large writes to disk, improved latency, and more.Some of the other changes found with Redis 7.0-rc1 include "Redis Functions" as a new server-side script feature, fine-grained, key-based permissions, improved sub-command handling, the cluster code now supports hostnames rather than only IP addresses, Lua scripting improvements, and a variety of new commands. Redis 7.0 also has security improvements around sensitive configurations/commands being blocked by default, avoiding logging of auth-pass values, and more.

Redis 7.0 benchmarks will come once the stable release is out while for now those wanting to learn more or download the test build can do so via Redis 7.0-rc1 on GitHub