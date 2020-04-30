Redis 6.0 Released As A Big Update For This In-Memory Key-Value Database
Redis 6.0 is out to end out April as this widely-used, open-source in-memory key-value database solution.

Redis 6.0 brings ACL support, client-side caching support, threaded I/O, RESP3 support, SSL, improved PSYNC2 replication protocol handling, much faster RDB file loading, and many other features.

Lead Redis developer Salvatore Sanfilippo calls version 6.0 "the biggest release of Redis *ever*", in today's release announcement.

Redis 6.0 can be downloaded at Redis.io.

Our Redis test profile will be updated against Redis 6.0 shortly for firing up some benchmarks on different systems.
