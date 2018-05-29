For users of the Redis in-memory key-value database, the Redis 5.0 release candidate is out today for testing.
This very popular NoSQL database has been working on many features for its Redis 5.0 release, the biggest of which is the Streams data type implementation. Redis Streams is modeled on a log data structure and intended to be an append-only data structure for purposes like logs. Details on this new Redis data type can be found on the Streams documentation.
Redis 5.0 also offers new APIs, the Redis cluster manager was ported from Ruby to C, there is a new version of the active defragmentation support, improvements to the HyperLogLog, better memory reporting, better performance for frequent client connections/disconnections, and a variety of other fixes and improvements.
More details in the announcement for Redis 5.0 RC1.
