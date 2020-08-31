Red Hat Has Been Working On "stalld" As A Thread Stall Detector + Booster
Written by Michael Larabel in Red Hat on 31 August 2020 at 10:11 AM EDT. 5 Comments
RED HAT --
Red Hat engineers in recent weeks began working on a new project called "starved" though recently renamed to "stalld". The stalld service is for serving as a Linux thread stall detector.

The stalld daemon monitors Linux threads and detects when threads are stalled as a result of CPU starvation. The stalled thread is in turn boosted by stalld by setting the SCHED_DEADLINE policy and then the original policy restored following the boost.

Stalld supports a configurable value when trying to find threads that are ready but have not been granted CPU time for that defined period. Stalld also supports configuring an aggressive mode, configurable values for the time to set SCHED_DEADLINE on the thread, and various logging capabilities. There is an optional systemd service file for running this starvation monitoring service.

Stalld has just been under development in the past number of weeks but is already proving useful and is currently awaiting review for eventual introduction on Fedora. The code to Stalld is available from Kernel.org for those interested in this new starvation monitoring service for Linux systems.
5 Comments
Related News
Red Hat Bringing Multipath TCP To RHEL 8.3 As A Tech Preview
Red Hat Begins Talking Up The New RHEL Flatpak Runtime
Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.3 Hits Beta With New/Updated Application Streams
CentOS Stream Begins Seeing RHEL 8.3 Bits, Real-Time Repository
"Project Springfield" Is Red Hat's Effort To Improve Linux File-Systems / Storage
RHEL Deprecating The Virt-Manager UI In Favor Of The Cockpit Web Console
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Cachy Is The Latest Effort To Provide A Better Linux CPU Scheduler
Android AOSP Can Boot Off Mainline Linux 5.9 With Just One Patch
Mozilla's Incredible Speech-To-Text Engine Is At Risk Following Layoffs
Linux Developers Continue Evaluating The Path To Adding Rust Code To The Kernel
Some Ugly Code Can Get NVIDIA's Linux Driver Working With Accelerated XWayland
Microsoft Is Exploring LTO+PGO For A Faster Linux Kernel
Firefox 80 Available With VA-API On X11, WebGL Parallel Shader Compile Support
Lenovo Starts Offering Up Fedora Linux Pre-Loaded Systems From Their Web Store