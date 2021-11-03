Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9.0 Beta Released
Written by Michael Larabel in Red Hat on 3 November 2021 at 11:31 AM EDT. 3 Comments
RED HAT --
Red Hat today announced the first public beta of the upcoming Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9.0.

Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9.0 brings improvements to its Cockpit web console including the ability now to apply kernel live patches from the web console. RHEL 9 Beta also has additional security profiles, integrated OpenSSL 3 support, IMA integration, SSH root password login is finally disabled by default, improvements around container development, and more. There is also a wealth of updated packages like using GCC 11 as the default system compiler, Python 3.9, LLVM 12, and other updates.

A significant architectural shift is that Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9 is built from CentOS Stream.

More details on Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9.0 Beta via the RedHat.com blog.

Downloading RHEL 9 Beta does require a Red Hat account, which does include the no-cost Red Hat Developer program access. Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9.0 is expected to be officially released in 2022.
3 Comments
