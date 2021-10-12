Red Hat Is Hiring Another Linux Developer To Work On GPU Hardware Enablement

Red Hat already employs numerous open-source graphics driver developers from DRM subsystem maintainer David Airlie to numerous others on his team working on areas from Mesa OpenCL support to Heterogeneous Memory Management to other user and kernel-space improvements for open-source Linux graphics. Red Hat has now put out a call to hire yet another experienced Linux GPU driver developer.
Red Hat has issued a new job posting for a principal software engineer to focus on GPU hardware enablement. The IBM company is looking for an engineer to focus on Linux kernel GPU support, GPU memory management, and GPU driver development as well as working on OpenGL and Vulkan issues. The position will include upstream GPU infrastructure development for the Linxu kernel, backporting changes from upstream to their RHEL kernel, and fixing various issues across RHEL and Fedora as it pertains to the graphics drivers and also upstreaming those fixes.
If you have at least five years of Linux kernel development experience including around device drivers, learn more about this latest interesting Red Hat job posting via their jobs site. It's great to see Red Hat continue to employ more open-source GPU driver developers not only to benefit RHEL and Fedora but ultimately upstream Linux. Red Hat has also been hiring to finally improve the HDR display support on Linux too.
