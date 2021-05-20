Red Hat Is Hiring Even More Graphics Engineers
Written by Michael Larabel in Red Hat on 20 May 2021 at 12:14 PM EDT. 3 Comments
Red Hat is already one of the leading employers of open-source graphics driver developers and other engineers working on the upstream Linux desktop graphics stack while they are adding even more.

Red Hat is now hiring two more graphics engineers working on the Linux graphics drivers. This will be focusing on Red Hat Enterprise Linux, Fedora, and upstream graphics drivers for the open-source code around Intel, AMD, and NVIDIA. Remote work is a possibility. The second of these job openings will have some exposure to the ARM graphics scene and tie in at least some extent to Red Hat's growing automotive / infotainment efforts.

Outside of these two graphics engineer positions, Red Hat is also hiring a software engineer for their graphics team to be based out of the Czech Republic. Rounding out the latest interesting positions is another opening on their new automotive team.

More details on these new Red Hat job openings via this blog post by Red Hat's Christian Schaller.
