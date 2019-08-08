Red Hat Joins The RISC-V Foundation

Red Hat has joined the RISC-V Foundation to help foster this open-source processor ISA.
While we're still likely years away from seeing any serious RISC-V powered servers at least that can deliver meaningful performance, Red Hat has been active in promoting RISC-V as an open-source processor instruction set architecture and one of the most promising libre architectures we have seen over the years. Red Hat developers have already helped in working on Fedora's RISC-V support and now the IBM-owned company is helping out more and showing their commitment by joining the RISC-V Foundation.
A Red Hat employee passed along to us that the company is now officially part of the foundation. Red Hat joins the likes of Google, NVIDIA, Qualcomm, SiFive, Western Digital, IBM, and Samsung as among the many RISC-V members.
More details on RISC-V Foundation members and their benefits via RISCV.org.
