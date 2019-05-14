Red Hat Is Looking To Hire Another Experienced Open-Source Graphics Driver Developer
Written by Michael Larabel in Red Hat on 14 May 2019 at 06:18 PM EDT. 56 Comments
Red Hat is hiring for their open-source graphics driver team.

Red Hat developers already oversee the Nouveau DRM kernel driver, manage the mainline Linux kernel's DRM subsystem, work on the VirGL stack, working on plumbing the SPIR-V / NIR compute support for Nouveau, and the other efforts over the year by David Airlie and others... There's a lot of upstream open-source work they do for graphics and related areas like libinput.

Airlie has now shared they are looking to hire another senior-level graphics developer.
The Red Hat Engineering team is looking for an experienced developer to join us as a Principal Software Engineer. In this role, you will join our GPU infrastructure, serving as a Wayland, X Windows System, OpenGL, and Mesa developer. Our team works closely with the upstream communities and GPU hardware vendors to develop open source support for X.org, Wayland, Mesa, and DRI. In this role, you will work with other developers on the team to develop and enhance the GPU infrastructure in both the kernel and user space, add support for new 2D and 3D GPUs, and fix issues in existing drivers in Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) and Fedora.

This is a senior-level development role and will need existing open-source graphics driver stack experience.

More details on this new Red Hat job opportunity via Red Hat Jobs.
