Red Hat Tosses Its Weight Behind Quarkus
Written by Michael Larabel in Red Hat on 28 May 2020 at 06:21 AM EDT. 4 Comments
RED HAT --
Following recent announcements, Red Hat is now ready in fully supporting Quarkus to enhance its Kubernetes support.

Quarkus is a Kubernetes-native Java stack to make the language more appealing in cloud-native use-cases. Quarkus optimizes the Java experience for containers and serverless environments.

Quarkus is open-source and Red Hat is now providing its own build of Quarkus. The Red Hat build of Quarkus is optimized for RHEL and Red Hat OpenShift, among other improvements.

More details on Red Hat's support of Quarkus can be found via this blog post. More details on the upstream Quarkus itself can be found via Quarkus.io.
