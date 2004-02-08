Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.3 Hits Beta With New/Updated Application Streams
Red Hat has announced the public beta of the forthcoming Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.3 release.

Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.3 is bringing new system roles for logging and for metrics, a new profile for HIPAA compliance in the healthcare space, updates to performance tools and debuggers, and a variety of other updates.

Available via RHEL Application Streams with RHEL 8.3 is now Git 2.26, NGINX 1.18, Node.js 14, Perl 5.30, PHP 7.4, and Ruby 2.7.

More details on this morning's release of the Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.3 beta via RedHat.com.
