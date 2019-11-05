Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.1 Released With Kernel Live-Patching Support
Written by Michael Larabel in Red Hat on 5 November 2019 at 11:12 AM EST.
RED HAT --
Red Hat this morning announced the release of Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.1, the first update to RHEL8 since its general availability in May.

Arguably most notable with RHEL 8.1 is that kernel live-patching is now officially supported on RHEL for applying kernel security updates without reboots. This comes after Red Hat for years has worked on Kpatch and the in-kernel live-patching infrastructure.

Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.1 is also shipping with container-centric SELinux profiles, new Red Hat Enterprise Linux Systems Roles, various hybrid cloud improvements, and other updates.

More details on RHEL 8.1 via RedHat.com.
