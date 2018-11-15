Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8 Beta Released With Stratis, Yum 4, Application Streams

The long-awaited public beta of Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8 is finally available!
Red Hat surprised us with the beta roll-out this morning of RHEL8 ahead of the official Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.0 in 2019. Highlights of RHEL8 include:
- Application Streams (AppStreams) for better separating user-space packages from the core kernel operations. This allows for shipping newer versions of applications prior to major/minor RHEL updates, utilizing multiple versions of the same package concurrently, etc.
- OpenSSL 1.1.1 and TLS 1.3 support.
- RHEL8 Composer allows easily building and deploying custom Red Hat Enterprise Linux images across hybrid clouds.
- Stratis support as Red Hat's next-generation Linux storage effort.
- Yum 4 for next-generation Linux package management.
- Wayland is the default display environment over the X.Org Server when running the GNOME Shell desktop.
- NVDIMM support.
- Some key package versions include Python 3.6, GNOME Shell 3.28, GCC 8.2, PHP 7.2, and Glibc 2.28.
More details on RHEL 8 Beta via RedHat.com. I'll be trying and benchmarking this first public Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8 test release in the days ahead.
