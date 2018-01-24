Red Hat has made public today their first beta release of Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.5 as the next installment to RHEL7.
Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.5 rolls out automated bootable snapshots of "known good" states of the system to help in system recovery/rollback and system patching.
Also significant to RHEL 7.5 is the integration of the open-source Permabit virtual data optimizer code for inline data deduplication and compression, among other storage capabilities.
Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.5 additionally has Red Hat Ansible Automation integration with OpenSCAP, an easier to use Cockpit administrator console, and various other efficiency and security improvements.
More details on Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.5 Beta can be found via today's announcement at RedHat.com.
