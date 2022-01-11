Red Hat / Fedora Anaconda Installer Shifting To A Web Based UI

Anaconda has long been GTK-based but as part of modernizing it they are now looking at rewriting the UI to be a web browser-based UI that makes use of Red Hat's Cockpit project. The new UI will run locally or also remotely for those wanting to carry out headless server installs and the likes more easily than through VNC, etc.
Red Hat's Cockpit web-based management system already has Anaconda DBus while they are working on this new installer UI that will allow it to be more consistent with the rest of the system.
Red Hat's Anaconda has been around a long time but continues to improve and is now shifting to a web-based UI....
The new UI is still in early stages of development but isn't expected to be too disruptive until ready thanks to the modularity effort happening around Anaconda.
More details on these new UI plans for Anaconda via the Fedora Community Blog.