Red Hat Is Acquiring CoreOS
Written by Michael Larabel in Red Hat on 30 January 2018 at 04:30 PM EST. 15 Comments
Red Hat's betting big on the container game getting bigger with making public this afternoon their agreement to acquire CoreOS for $250 million USD.

CoreOS produces Container Linux that is the lightweight Linux distribution designed for software containers. Container Linux relies upon Gentoo / Chromium OS foundations, but it will be interesting to see how that changes now under Red Hat ownership.

In the Red Hat press release just sent out to us, Red Hat writes:
CoreOS’s technologies, including Tectonic and Container Linux, will combine with Red Hat’s already-broad Kubernetes and container-native product portfolio to further accelerate adoption and development of the industry’s leading hybrid cloud platform for modern application workloads.

Early to embrace containers and container orchestration, Red Hat contributes deeply to related open source communities, including acting as the second-leading Kubernetes contributor behind only Google. Red Hat also helps enable organizations around the world to embrace container-based applications, offering an enterprise-ready container solution in Red Hat OpenShift, the industry’s most comprehensive enterprise Kubernetes platform. With the addition of CoreOS, Red Hat amplifies its leadership at both the community and enterprise level around container-native and orchestration technologies.
