ReactOS "Open-Source Windows" Making Progress On SMP/Multi-Core Support
Written by Michael Larabel in Operating Systems on 13 March 2022 at 12:57 PM EDT. 4 Comments
ReactOS as the open-source project striving for binary compatibility with Windows applications/drivers is still working away in 2022 on symmetric multi-processing (SMP) support.

Proper SMP/multi-core support is obviously critical for today's hardware or even anything in the past roughly two decades... It's also been a pain point for ReactOS, but fortunately the situation is improving.


Experimental code allows getting ReactOS booting to the desktop in SMP mode.


With experimental code ReactOS has for a first time been able to run in SMP mode and reach their desktop - albeit in safe mode.

While an achievement on their path towards proper SMP support, this latest ReactOS code isn't yet merged or ready to be - more work is needed ahead of getting that code mainlined. In any event, a major milestone for ReactOS and this "open-source Windows" OS effort moves forward.
