ReactOS "Open-Source Windows" Making Progress On SMP/Multi-Core Support

ReactOS as the open-source project striving for binary compatibility with Windows applications/drivers is still working away in 2022 on symmetric multi-processing (SMP) support.Proper SMP/multi-core support is obviously critical for today's hardware or even anything in the past roughly two decades... It's also been a pain point for ReactOS, but fortunately the situation is improving.



Experimental code allows getting ReactOS booting to the desktop in SMP mode.

This is pretty recent and first trials. Not in master (or trunk) and some goals need to be achieved first in order to be ready: Working perfectly in one core when SMP is activated, then letting multiple cores to work in coordination. — ReactOS (@reactos) March 13, 2022

With experimental code ReactOS has for a first time been able to run in SMP mode and reach their desktop - albeit in safe mode.While an achievement on their path towards proper SMP support, this latest ReactOS code isn't yet merged or ready to be - more work is needed ahead of getting that code mainlined. In any event, a major milestone for ReactOS and this "open-source Windows" OS effort moves forward.