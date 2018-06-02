ReactOS Is Finally Able To Build Itself
2 June 2018
ReactOS, the "open-source Windows" operating system re-implementation, is now able to finally self-host itself in fully compile ReactOS from ReactOS.

ReactOS developer Pierre Schweitzer announced today that ReactOS is fully self-hosting. "Now, @reactos can fully build @reactos, even with the USB stack. Be it a LiveCD or a BootCD! And just because we can, here LiveCD is mounted in @reactos to show it."

And the screenshot shared by Pierre:


Previously (and still supported) is compiling ReactOS using their build environment on Microsoft Windows or Linux/Unix systems. Details on building ReactOS can be found via their Wiki albeit not yet updated to reflect that it can now be self-hosted.

ReactOS has been in development since 1996 as what started out as a Windows 95 clone. The next release coming out soon is ReactOS 0.4.9.
