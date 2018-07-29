ReactOS Is Now Able To Boot From Btrfs

The ReactOS "open-source Windows" operating system is now able to boot from a Btrfs file-system.
Being worked on as part of this year's Google Summer of Code (GSoC) is Btrfs file-system support for ReactOS. The student developer Victor Perevertkin has been working on Btrfs support within the ReactOS boot-loader as well as other fixes needed to allow for ReactOS to be installed on and boot from a Btrfs file-system.
GSoC 2018 is nearing the end and it's looking like Perevertkin's project has turned out quite successful with hitting the milestone of being able to boot the Windows API/ABI compatible OS off Btrfs. But still remaining are BSODs sometimes appearing at shutdown, errors on write operations, and page files not working on such partitions.
More details can be learned from the ReactOS blog.
