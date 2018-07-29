ReactOS Is Now Able To Boot From Btrfs
Written by Michael Larabel in Operating Systems on 29 July 2018 at 03:16 PM EDT. 1 Comment
OPERATING SYSTEMS --
The ReactOS "open-source Windows" operating system is now able to boot from a Btrfs file-system.

Being worked on as part of this year's Google Summer of Code (GSoC) is Btrfs file-system support for ReactOS. The student developer Victor Perevertkin has been working on Btrfs support within the ReactOS boot-loader as well as other fixes needed to allow for ReactOS to be installed on and boot from a Btrfs file-system.

GSoC 2018 is nearing the end and it's looking like Perevertkin's project has turned out quite successful with hitting the milestone of being able to boot the Windows API/ABI compatible OS off Btrfs. But still remaining are BSODs sometimes appearing at shutdown, errors on write operations, and page files not working on such partitions.

More details can be learned from the ReactOS blog.
1 Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Operating Systems News
ReactOS 0.4.9 Officially Released As The First Self-Hosting Version, Better Stability
Linux Mint Debian Edition 3 Is On The Way, Cinnamon 4.0 Working On Speed
ReactOS 0.4.9 Available For Download
OpenMandriva Lx 4.0 Is Approaching With DNF/RPM4, KDE Plasma 5.13, Linux 4.17~4.18
Elementary OS Juno Beta 1 Released
Haiku Continues Working On EFI Support, 32-Bit Apps With 64-Bit OS
Popular News This Week
Fedora 29 Is Shaping Up To Be A Very Exciting Release
A Look At The Linux vs. Windows Power Use For A Ryzen 7 + Radeon RX Vega Desktop
There Are A Ton Of New Features/Improvements Heading Towards Linux 4.19
Intel Prepares "Enhanced IBRS" As Better Spectre V2 Protection For Future CPUs
The DRM Changes Coming With The Linux 4.19 Kernel
Ubuntu 18.10's New Theme Is Now Yaru