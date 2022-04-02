ReactOS "Open-Source Windows" Manages To Run Some Battlefield Games

ReactOS continues hacking on its code in striving for software compatibility with Windows Server 2003 and later. While more Windows software is beginning to run on this "open-source Windows" effort, it came as a surprise this week that some Battlefield games even are running on ReactOS.
Battlefield 1942 working on #ReactOS!— ReactOS (@reactos) March 29, 2022
Sound does not work, performance is good with 3D accerelation and VirtualBox OGL driver.
Test: MayTheChicken#gamedev #GamingNews #SoftwareDeveloper #SoftwareTesting #Developer #opensource pic.twitter.com/4tvLE7dZKq
Battlefield 1942, the once popular game from 2002, managed to run on the latest ReactOS code... The performance was "good" using the VirtualBox OpenGL driver but as a notable caveat was sound not currently working.
Battlefield 2142 works on #ReactOS!— ReactOS (@reactos) March 31, 2022
Mouse cursor is invisible.
Sometimes it stutters on VirtualBox even on high graphics preset, sound works (choose Software option for that).
Test: MayTheChicken#gamedev #GamingNews #SoftwareDeveloper #SoftwareTesting #Developer #opensource pic.twitter.com/tJINjPzJfN
Battlefield 2142 as the newer installment of this game franchise from 2006 also can run on ReactOS. Battlefield 2142 reportedly ran on ReactOS but with no visible mouse cursor and stuttering at times when running with the VirtualBox graphics driver. But at least with Battlefield 2142, sound was working.
More details on the current state of this open-source project at ReactOS.org and in particular their Wiki.