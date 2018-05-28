ReactOS 0.4.9 Working On Shell Improvements. Kernel Fixes
While ReactOS 0.4.8 came out just a month ago, ReactOS 0.4.9 is approaching and currently at the release candidate phase.

As of this weekend, ReactOS 0.4.9-RC23 is now available as the latest testing build towards ReactOS 0.4.9.

ReactOS 0.4.9 is working on kernel support to reserve IRP for low-memory situations, minor PNP enhancements, various kernel fixes, a number of Win32 subsystem regression fixes, support for showing a hard error balloon within the shell, various DLL enhancements, and improvements to different sub-commands. The user-mode DLLs in ReactOS 0.4.9 are currently derived from what's provided by Wine-Staging 3.3.

More details on the tentative ReactOS 0.4.9 work can be found via this Wiki page.
