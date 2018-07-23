ReactOS 0.4.9 Officially Released As The First Self-Hosting Version, Better Stability
Written by Michael Larabel in Operating Systems on 23 July 2018 at 07:38 AM EDT. Add A Comment
OPERATING SYSTEMS --
While ReactOS 0.4.9 images have been available for download the past week, today this "open-source Windows" operating system project officially introduced this latest version.

With this three-month update to ReactOS there are a lot of improvements including the ability for ReactOS to finally self-host itself, as in the ability to build ReactOS on ReactOS. Up to now ReactOS wasn't able to self-host itself with ease and had a number of issues that have now been overcome.

ReactOS 0.4.9 also has better stability thanks to various code improvements, a better FastFAT driver, shell improvements, and a variety of other improvements.

More details and screenshots for ReactOS 0.4.9 can be found via this morning's release announcement at ReactOS.org.
Add A Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Operating Systems News
Linux Mint Debian Edition 3 Is On The Way, Cinnamon 4.0 Working On Speed
ReactOS 0.4.9 Available For Download
OpenMandriva Lx 4.0 Is Approaching With DNF/RPM4, KDE Plasma 5.13, Linux 4.17~4.18
Elementary OS Juno Beta 1 Released
Haiku Continues Working On EFI Support, 32-Bit Apps With 64-Bit OS
Linux Mint 19 Officially Released With Cinnamon, MATE & Xfce Editions
Popular News This Week
Red Hat Continues Driving Wonderful Innovations In Fedora Workstation
Samsung Galaxy S Support With The Linux 4.19 Kernel
RAV1E: The "Fastest & Safest" AV1 Encoder
AMDGPU Gets More Features For Linux 4.19 Kernel
TxFS Linux File-System Supports ACID Transactions, Simple API
Google/Microsoft/Twitter/Facebook Announce The Open-Source Data Transfer Project