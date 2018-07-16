ReactOS 0.4.9 release candidates have been available for weeks while now the official v0.4.9 release images are now spun.
ReactOS 0.4.9 has been working on various kernel improvements, better Win32 compatibility / regression fixes, various DLL enhancements, pulling in some updated DLLs from Wine-Staging, and a variety of other improvements. The extensive technical list of changes for ReactOS 0.4.9 can be found via this Wiki page.
While we have yet to see any ReactOS 0.4.9 release announcement hit the wire, a Phoronix reader pointed out that over the weekend the v0.4.9 images have hit SourceForge, including the live image and ISO.
