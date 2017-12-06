At the end of October ReactOS 0.4.7-RC1 was released as the newest test release for this open-source operating system project continuing to work on re-implementing the Windows APIs. That official v0.4.7 release is now available.
The official ReactOS 0.4.7 images hit the web this morning. ReactOS 0.4.7 comes with shell improvements, quicj launch support, various driver improvements, restored support for deleting to Recycle Bin, theme improvements, DLL updates against Wine Staging, and a ton of fixes throughout. ReactOS 0.4.7 also has several hardware compatibility improvements and support for more file-systems.
ReactOS 0.4.7 changes are outlined via the ReactOS Forums. There is also a blog post at ReactOS.org highlighting more of the v0.4.7 changes in more user-friendly detail.
ReactOS 0.4.7 is available for download from SourceForge.net.
