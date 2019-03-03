ReactOS 0.4.11 is now available as the newest version of this open-source operating system re-implementing the Windows APIs with a focus on binary driver/application compatibility. With this being the first release since November's ReactOS 0.4.10, there are a fair amount of changes to find in this new build.
ReactOS 0.4.11 features a lot of kernel improvements for this roughly two decade old open-source OS effort. There is work on ensuring proper ACLs, AHCI SATA controller support for Skylake and newer, file I/O handling enhancements, and a lot of other low-level alterations. The Win32 subsystem is busy as usual with CD-ROM support for DOS programs, networking improvements, font improvements, and more.
ReactOS 0.4.11 also brings various GUI improvements, ongoing work on better driver support, and more. Some of the applications now working on ReactOS include Quicktime 7.7.9, Evernote 5.8.3, Blender 2.57b, and other applications now are working now thanks to various improvements. ReactOS 0.4.11 should also feature better stability than its predecessors.
ReactOS 0.4.11 with its live and ISO images are available for download from SourceForge. More details on the massive amount of v0.4.11 changes via the ReactOS Wiki that also includes a look at some of the working apps.
