Should you have some extra time this holiday season and wish to dive into some fun operating system tests, the release candidate of ReactOS 0.4.11 is available. Two decades after its start, ReactOS continues striving to be an open-source operating system that offers binary compatibility with applications/games/drivers from Windows.
During the ReactOS 0.4.11 cycle, developers have been working on kernel improvements around ensuring correct ACLs, fixes in dealing with reading/writing of large files, support for un-secure global names, and a variety of low-level improvements. There has also been a lot of Win32 subsystem work that's ongoing to get more applications working, CD-ROM support by DOS programs, font improvements, and other changes.
ReactOS 0.4.11 is also seeing improvements made on its initial GUI setup, a shutdown progress bar, preparing of new drivers, driver improvements, and work-in-progress activity for allowing the NVIDIA GPU Windows driver to work on ReactOS.
More details on the work-in-progress ReactOS 0.4.11 via the project's Wiki. The first release candidate for this next milestone is available for download from SourceForge.
Add A Comment