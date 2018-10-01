ReactOS 0.4.10 Released For The Newest "Open-Source Windows" Experience
Written by Michael Larabel in Operating Systems on 6 November 2018 at 09:53 AM EST. 3 Comments
OPERATING SYSTEMS --
ReactOS, the open-source operating system striving for binary compatibility with Windows software -- including drivers -- for Windows Server 2003 and newer, is out with its latest quarterly feature release.

ReactOS 0.4.10 has been in development for more than two decades and isn't letting up on its sights for effectively being an open-source OS with Windows compatibility.


ReactOS 0.4.10


Today's ReactOS 0.4.10 release brings support for booting from Btrfs file-systems using in part the WinBtrfs code, improvements to its shell, look-and-feel enhancements, stability improvements, better BIOS information reporting, updates of DLLs from Wine-Staging, and other changes. There have been 660 commits in total for this quarterly release.


More details on ReactOS 0.4.10 via ReactOS.org.
