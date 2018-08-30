It's just been over one month since the release of ReactOS 0.4.9 while the next version is beginning to formulate.
A release candidate of ReactOS 0.4.10 is available for testing. ReactOS 0.4.10 has merged work for setup improvements, memory management improvements, x64 architecture fixes, various Win32 subsystem additions, initial work on FAT32 statistics support, several shell enhancements, and additions to many of the key DLLs -- as well as syncing the user-mode DLLs against what's found in Wine-Staging 3.9.
Also fun with ReactOS 0.4.10 is the Btrfs boot support has been merged -- this was started for Google Summer of Code 2018 and now with this next ReactOS release you can use Btrfs and boot from it.
More of the work on ReactOS 0.4.10 as this "open-source Windows operating system" can be found via the Wiki change-log.
The latest release candidate of ReactOS 0.4.10 is available for download from Source Forge.
