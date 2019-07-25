Razer's Linux Laptop Plans Appear To Have Been Mothballed
Written by Michael Larabel in Hardware on 25 July 2019 at 07:24 AM EDT. Add A Comment
HARDWARE --
Remember back in 2017 when Razer CEO Min-Liang Tan talked about plans for better Linux support for their high-end gaming laptops on Linux? More than two years later, they have yet to ship a Linux laptop nor make any other measurable improvements to their Linux support.

While back in 2017 they were quite optimistic about Linux on laptops and improving their position and they were quite enthusiastic in their communications with I, it seems that those plans have shifted to the back-burner. I haven't received any new information from them in well over one year and recently heard from a contact that those Razer Linux plans have stalled -- at least in part due to the Linux gaming marketshare remaining quite small in relation to Windows. There's also the possibility they could introduce more of a developer-type laptop, but at this point it sounds like there isn't anything on their near-term road-map.


It's unfortunate that they haven't been able to deliver any significant Linux support improvements now two years later or a dream Linux laptop for high-end gamers/developers, but at least from the likes of the Dell XPS or System76 there remain many nice Linux-focused laptop options these days with modern processors/graphics/storage.

Razer also isn't providing any official Linux drivers/software for their gaming peripherals, but filling the void there is still OpenRazer+Polychromatic, libratbag, and other community options.
Add A Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Hardware News
Linux 5.3 Will Surprisingly Support The Newest Keyboard/Trackpads Of Apple MacBooks
RISC-V's Kernel Support Continues Maturing With Linux 5.3
The NVMe Patches To Support Linux On Newer Apple Macs Are Under Review
The Input Driver Updates For Linux 5.3 Bring New Hardware Support
OpenHMD 0.3 Released With Support For More VR/AR Devices
Purism's Librem 5 July Update Cites Software Progress, No Hardware Update
Popular News This Week
Ubuntu 20.04 LTS Server Planning A New Means For Automated Installations
ZFS On Linux Has Figured Out A Way To Restore SIMD Support On Linux 5.0+
Systemd Introduces A New & Practical Service For Dealing With PStore
Linux 5.3 Will Surprisingly Support The Newest Keyboard/Trackpads Of Apple MacBooks
The NVMe Patches To Support Linux On Newer Apple Macs Are Under Review
Ubuntu 19.10 To Ship With Flicker-Free Boot Support