AMD Raven 2 & Picasso AMDGPU Firmware Binaries Added To Linux-Firmware
14 January 2019
Now available via the official linux-firmware tree are the AMDGPU firmware binaries needed for initializing the forthcoming Raven 2 and Picasso AMD APUs.

Since a few months back AMD posted the initial open-source driver support for Picasso APUs as well as Raven 2 APUs. That kernel driver support was merged for the Linux 4.20 kernel and the necessary IDs are also present now in the Mesa drivers for rounding out the driver support. But for making this open-source driver support are also the necessary firmware bits needing to be in place.

As of today, the Raven2 and Picasso firmware blobs are now present within linux-firmware.git, the de facto location where Linux distributions pull from for their firmware support files.

There are the Raven2 and Picasso files. With just being the binary files, no details on these new chips were revealed. But at least now these files will be able to work their way to the various Linux distributions to round off the Linux graphics driver support for these APUs succeeding Raven Ridge.
