For those who already picked up a Raven Ridge laptop or looking to when more of these Zen+Vega devices surface in the weeks ahead, the Raven Ridge firmware is now living within linux-firmware.git.
This will make it easier to deploy the accelerated graphics of Raven Ridge with now having the binary-only firmware blobs easily accessible via this firmware repository and in turn will get picked up by the various Linux distributions in time.
Ten files were introduced for the Raven Ridge firmware support.
Besides needing these firmware bits, to get Raven Ridge graphics working on Linux with the open-source stack you will need Mesa 17.3 (or ideally Mesa Git) built against LLVM 6.0 SVN as well as the Linux 4.15 kernel RCs or newer.
AMD today also sent into this firmware repository updated Vega VCE firmware for the video encode block.
