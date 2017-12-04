AMD Raven Ridge APU Firmware Added To Linux-Firmware.Git
Written by Michael Larabel in AMD on 4 December 2017 at 09:46 AM EST. 1 Comment
AMD --
For those who already picked up a Raven Ridge laptop or looking to when more of these Zen+Vega devices surface in the weeks ahead, the Raven Ridge firmware is now living within linux-firmware.git.

This will make it easier to deploy the accelerated graphics of Raven Ridge with now having the binary-only firmware blobs easily accessible via this firmware repository and in turn will get picked up by the various Linux distributions in time.

Ten files were introduced for the Raven Ridge firmware support.

Besides needing these firmware bits, to get Raven Ridge graphics working on Linux with the open-source stack you will need Mesa 17.3 (or ideally Mesa Git) built against LLVM 6.0 SVN as well as the Linux 4.15 kernel RCs or newer.

AMD today also sent into this firmware repository updated Vega VCE firmware for the video encode block.
1 Comment

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related AMD News
AMD Announces The Radeon Software Adrenalin Driver
Marek Baking A "Huge Cleanup" For RadeonSI Gallium3D
More AMDGPU DC Fixes Are Being Queued For Linux 4.15
AMD Preps To Upstream More AMDKFD HSA Kernel Driver Changes
AMD/GPUOpen Compressonator 2.7 Brings Linux Builds, glTF 2.0 Support
LLVM Picks Up 3DNow! Improvements In 2017
Popular News
The Features To Look Forward To With Wine 3.0
AMD Announces The Radeon Software Adrenalin Driver
System76 Will Begin Disabling Intel ME In Their Linux Laptops
Rich Geldreich On The Concerns Of Open-Sourcing In The Game Industry
Mozilla's WebRender Making Good Progress, Can Be Tested On Firefox Nightly
NVIDIA's Current Linux Driver Is Hungry For vRAM This Holiday