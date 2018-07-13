Raven Ridge Support Posted For AMDKFD Compute Driver
Written by Michael Larabel in Radeon on 13 July 2018 at 02:00 AM EDT. Add A Comment
RADEON --
Felix Kuehling of AMD sent out the remaining six patches for getting the AMD Raven Ridge (Ryzen APUs) working with the AMDKFD kernel compute driver so that the ROCm/OpenCL user-space compute stack can be run on these new APUs.

With Raven Ridge relying upon GFX9/Vega architecture, it wasn't too much of a big deal getting Raven Ridge brought up with this "AMD Kernel Fusion Driver" since the mainlining of AMDKFD Vega for Linux 4.18.

These six patches to complete the upbringing amount to just about one hundred lines of code changed. These patches for now can be found on amd-gfx.

The cutoff of new feature material to DRM-Next aiming for Linux 4.19 is cutting off soon. Hopefully this Raven support will still be able to land in time for getting into this next kernel cycle to allow for ROCm/OpenCL compute support using this approach.
Add A Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Radeon News
Vega 20 Support Added To RadeonSI Gallium3D Driver
AMDVLK Vulkan Driver Now Supports Direct Display Mode For VR HMDs
Pre-AMDGPU xf86-video-ati X.Org Driver Sees A Round Of Improvements
Radeon ROCm 1.8.2 Compute Stack In Beta, Might Work Under Ubuntu 18.04 LTS
RADV Driver Gets Faster Shader LLVM Compilation
RADV Vulkan Driver Gets Minor CPU Overhead Reductions, Conditional Rendering Patches
Popular News This Week
Apple Rejects iOS App For Using MoltenVK Vulkan, Alleged Non-Public API
Kdenlive's Significantly Refactored Video Editor Is Now Ready For Testing
ARM Launches "Facts" Campaign Against RISC-V
Apple, Ryzen, Valve & The Evolving Linux Kernel Dominated Conversations In Q2
Browsh: A Modern, Text-Based Web Browser
A Look At The Windows 10 vs. Linux Power Consumption On A Dell XPS 13 Laptop