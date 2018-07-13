Raven Ridge Support Posted For AMDKFD Compute Driver

Felix Kuehling of AMD sent out the remaining six patches for getting the AMD Raven Ridge (Ryzen APUs) working with the AMDKFD kernel compute driver so that the ROCm/OpenCL user-space compute stack can be run on these new APUs.
With Raven Ridge relying upon GFX9/Vega architecture, it wasn't too much of a big deal getting Raven Ridge brought up with this "AMD Kernel Fusion Driver" since the mainlining of AMDKFD Vega for Linux 4.18.
These six patches to complete the upbringing amount to just about one hundred lines of code changed. These patches for now can be found on amd-gfx.
The cutoff of new feature material to DRM-Next aiming for Linux 4.19 is cutting off soon. Hopefully this Raven support will still be able to land in time for getting into this next kernel cycle to allow for ROCm/OpenCL compute support using this approach.
