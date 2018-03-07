It Looks Like Raven Ridge Desktop APUs Will Work Better With Linux 4.17
Written by Michael Larabel in AMD on 7 March 2018 at 05:49 AM EST. 11 Comments
Sadly right now with the highly-anticipated Vega+Zen Raven Ridge desktop APUs is in fairly rough shape with some hangs, display corruption, etc. Fortunately it looks like Linux 4.17 support will be in better shape.

Phoronix reader Piotr was hitting similar display issues on his new Raven Ridge desktop to what I had been encountering. He tested out a new patch and found his screen now works.

Unfortunately though it doesn't appear at the moment like these changes to AMDGPU DC will be queued up for the upcoming Linux 4.16.0 stable release but rather are queuing for Linux 4.17.

After that initial patch discussion on the mailing list, there was a new AMDGPU DC patch series posted this morning. This latest round of display code updates has the fix for a corrupt screen when booting on Raven Ridge hardware as well as a "bunch of Raven patches and fixes all around." For non-Raven users this code also has backlight support for pre-DCE11 hardware.


These 28 patches are queuing for the Linux 4.17 kernel cycle. As soon as time allows I will try them out on the Ryzen 5 2400G and Ryzen 3 2200G to see if these modern APUs now are working nicely across the board under Linux. But for those sticking strictly to Linux kernel stable releases, unless we find AMD trying to backport some of the Raven work to 4.16, the Linux 4.17.0 kernel won't be out until late June or early to mid July.
