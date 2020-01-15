Rav1e Kicks Off 2020 With Speed Improvements For Rust-Based AV1 Encoding

Xiph.org's Rustlang-written "Rav1e" AV1 video encoder is back on track with delivering weekly pre-releases after missing them over the past month due to the holidays. With Rav1e p20200115 are not only performance improvements but also binary side and build speed enhancements.
The new Rav1e pre-release should be roughly 30% faster while also delivering slight enhancements to the image quality at the highest speed (10). That's a winning combination with speed and image quality improvements together!
Additionally, this week's rav1e snapshot also improves quality for other speed levels but in some cases can be slightly slower encode times.
Other wins for this Rav1e version include about 50% smaller binaries and around 14% faster build times.
More details at GitHub. I continue running video encode benchmarks bi-daily at LinuxBenchmarking.com and am looking at rav1e among other possible expansions if there is enough support and premium participants.
