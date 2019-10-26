Rav1e Rust AV1 Encoder Adds SSSE3 Support, AArch64 NEON - But It's Still Slow
Written by Michael Larabel in Multimedia on 26 October 2019 at 06:50 AM EDT. Add A Comment
MULTIMEDIA --
The Xiph rav1e AV1 video encoder written in the Rust programming language recently picked up more optimizations among other improvements.

This week's pre-release adds SSSE3 and AArch64 NEON as the newest optimizations to rav1e. That comes on top of other recent work like better rate control, two-pass rate control, x86_64 speed-ups, tiles being expressed in linear units, other new x86_64 SIMD optimizations, a fast 8-bit code-pathm and other work.

Browsing through the rav1e weekly pre-releases provides a glimpse at their recent work.

The Phoronix Test Suite / OpenBenchmarking.org has added a rav1e test profile for easy benchmarking of this Rust AV1 encoder.

But when looking through those early results, the rav1e performance still has a long ways to go (as is generally the case for most AV1 CPU encoders).

Even with tiles/threading, most of the systems tested so far are still only putting out ~1 FPS.

Threadrippers are performing the best of what I have tested.

Intel's SVT-AV1 encoder has the potential to be much faster (11 FPS on an Icelake laptop) when in its fastest encoding mode.

While at a lower encoding mode is similar to rav1e, granted lots of tunables for each of the encoders and other factors.

Nevertheless, it will be interesting to see how the AV1 encoder race plays out over 2020 as well as increasing adoption of this royalty-free video specification that will eventually have GPU hardware encode/decode support.
Add A Comment
Related News
MPV Player 0.30 Released For This Advanced Open-Source Video Player
Disney+ Currently Won't Work On Linux Systems Due To Tightened DRM
Dav1d 0.5 Released With AVX2, SSSE3 & ARM64 Performance Improvements - Benchmarks
JACK2 1.9.13 Released As First Update In Nearly 2 Years For The Low-Latency Audio Server
DAV1D vs. LIBGAV1 Performance - Benchmarking Google's New AV1 Video Decoder
Fresh Video Encode/Decode Benchmark Numbers For Xeon Platinum 8280 vs. EPYC 7742
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Rewriting Old Solaris C Code In Python Yielded A 17x Performance Improvement
An Interview With Zlatan Todoric, Open-Source Developer & Former Purism CTO
AMD Zen 2 Improvements For LLVM Have Been Held Up For Months By Code Review
Open-Source C.A.S. Vulkan Layer - Similar to Radeon Image Sharpening But For Any GPU
Disney+ Currently Won't Work On Linux Systems Due To Tightened DRM
Firefox 70 Released With JavaScript Baseline Interpreter, Other Updates
Libre RISC-V Open-Source Effort Now Looking At POWER Instead Of RISC-V
Updated AMD Zen CPU Microcode Lands In Linux-Firmware Tree