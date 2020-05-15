Rav1e Sees New Pre-Release With More Speed-Ups, Monochrome Support

Since the release of Rav1e v0.3.1 back in February the "weekly pre-releases" dropped off until this week with there finally being a new tagged milestone.
In the time since February this Rust-written AV1 video encoder has seen more functionality get wired up. There is now monochrome support and other functionality implemented, including various speed-ups at different encoding levels. Additionally there are more filters enabled for 4:2:2, more Arm NEON usage, and other optimizations. In addition, crash fixes and test failures have also been addressed with this newest "weekly" pre-release.
The brief details along with the source downloads and Windows binaries on this newest Rav1e build can be found via Xiph's Rav1e GitHub repository. With the return of the pre-releases, it hopefully won't be long before seeing Rav1e 0.4.0 released.
Add A Comment