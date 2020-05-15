Rav1e Sees New Pre-Release With More Speed-Ups, Monochrome Support
Written by Michael Larabel in Multimedia on 17 May 2020 at 10:48 AM EDT. Add A Comment
MULTIMEDIA --
Since the release of Rav1e v0.3.1 back in February the "weekly pre-releases" dropped off until this week with there finally being a new tagged milestone.

In the time since February this Rust-written AV1 video encoder has seen more functionality get wired up. There is now monochrome support and other functionality implemented, including various speed-ups at different encoding levels. Additionally there are more filters enabled for 4:2:2, more Arm NEON usage, and other optimizations. In addition, crash fixes and test failures have also been addressed with this newest "weekly" pre-release.

The brief details along with the source downloads and Windows binaries on this newest Rav1e build can be found via Xiph's Rav1e GitHub repository. With the return of the pre-releases, it hopefully won't be long before seeing Rav1e 0.4.0 released.
Add A Comment
Related News
PipeWire Gets A Session Manager With WirePlumber
Ardour 6.0-RC1 Digital Audio Workstation Released With Experimental Web Interface
Linux 5.7 Media Updates Add H.264 / H.265 / VP9 Decode To The Meson Driver
Ardour 6.0 Digital Audio Workstation Sees First Pre-Release
MythTV 31 Released With Video Decode Improvements, Finally Supporting Python 3
XMMS-Inspired Audacious 4.0 Released With Move From GTK To Qt5 Toolkit
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Radeon Rays 4.0 Released - Adds Vulkan While Dropping OpenCL, No Longer Open-Source
Upstream Linux Developers Against "-O3" Optimizing The Kernel
Microsoft President Brad Smith Acknowledges They Were Previously Wrong On Open-Source
AGP Graphics Card Support Proposed For Removal From Linux Radeon/NVIDIA Drivers
Ubuntu Studio Making Good Progress On Their Transition To KDE Plasma
LibreOffice 7.0 Alpha 1 Released With Its Skia + Vulkan Rendering
The Latest Pango + HarfBuzz Is Leading To A Messy Font Rendering Situation For Some
Debian 10.4 Released With Many Fixes, Security Updates