Rav1e Begins Adding SSE4.1 Support, More x86 Assembly
Written by Michael Larabel in Multimedia on 2 November 2019 at 07:39 AM EDT. Add A Comment
MULTIMEDIA --
The Rust-written "rav1e" AV1 video encoder continues working on better performance potential with recent Intel/AMD CPUs.

Recently we reported on rav1e picking up SSSE3 and AArch64 NEON optimizations while this week is more hand-written x86 Assembly (ported from the speedy dav1d decoder) as well as initial SSE4.1 support.

SSE4.1 has been around now in CPUs for the past decade since Intel's Penryn processors. It's about time Rav1e supports SSE4.1 and should help on improving the performance for recent processors at least until it gets some serious Advanced Vector Extensions (AVX) optimizations.

Beyond having more x86 Assembly and initial SSE4.1 support, there is a fix for possible infinite loops and validation for frame size in this week's rav1e update. More details and downloads for the newest rav1e via GitHub.
Add A Comment
Related News
dav1d 0.5.1 Boosts AV1 Video Decode For Older CPUs by 40~50%
FFmpeg Can Now Make Use Of VDPAU VP9 Video Decoding
Rav1e Rust AV1 Encoder Adds SSSE3 Support, AArch64 NEON - But It's Still Slow
MPV Player 0.30 Released For This Advanced Open-Source Video Player
Disney+ Currently Won't Work On Linux Systems Due To Tightened DRM
Dav1d 0.5 Released With AVX2, SSSE3 & ARM64 Performance Improvements - Benchmarks
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Ubuntu 19.10 Is The First Time We've Seen (X)Wayland Gaming Performance Match X.Org
Ubuntu 20.04 LTS To Optimize GNOME For Fast/Modern PCs, Ubuntu 20.10 For Slow/Older PCs
MPV Player 0.30 Released For This Advanced Open-Source Video Player
Systemd Has A New Logo As Other Features Build Up For The Next Release
Debian To Seek A General Resolution Over Their Init System Policy
Fedora 31 Will Be Released Next Week Tuesday
VirtualBox 6.1 Beta 2 Released As Oracle's Next Virtualization Update Approaches
Linux 5.4 Officially Deprecates Xen 32-bit PV Guest Support