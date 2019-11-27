Rav1e Picks Up More Speed Optimizations For Rust-Written AV1 Encoding
The Rust-based "rav1e" AV1 video encoder continues picking up performance optimizations.

During the month of November we've seen SSE4.1 and various x86 Assembly optimizations, other CPU performance optimizations, and also happening recently was the initial tagged release of rav1e (v0.1).

As the newest weekly pre-release to end out November, this Xiph.org backed AV1 encoder is even faster. Thanks to various commits the 1080p encoding when using eight tiles is about 9.5% faster on this week's code. Separately, there is more AArch64 Assembly support for speeding up 64-bit ARM encodes.

More details on these and other commits for the new weekly snapshot of rav1e via the project's GitHub.
