Rav1e Picks Up More Speed Optimizations For Rust-Written AV1 Encoding

The Rust-based "rav1e" AV1 video encoder continues picking up performance optimizations.During the month of November we've seen SSE4.1 and various x86 Assembly optimizations other CPU performance optimizations , and also happening recently was the initial tagged release of rav1e (v0.1).As the newest weekly pre-release to end out November, this Xiph.org backed AV1 encoder is even faster. Thanks to various commits the 1080p encoding when using eight tiles is about 9.5% faster on this week's code. Separately, there is more AArch64 Assembly support for speeding up 64-bit ARM encodes.More details on these and other commits for the new weekly snapshot of rav1e via the project's GitHub