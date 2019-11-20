Rav1e Squeezes Out More Performance For This Rust-Written AV1 Encoder
Written by Michael Larabel in Multimedia on 20 November 2019 at 08:18 AM EST. 6 Comments
Intel's SVT-AV1 video encoder for AV1 is currently the fastest AV1 CPU-based encoder we have seen but it's looking like in due time Rav1e could be closing in on it if they continue with their current trajectory.

Recently we've seen this Rust-written AV1 encoder making impressive gains in performance. There has been x86 hand-tuned Assembly and more instruction set extensions now being exploited by rav1e and other performance improvements. It's been enough that earlier this month marked the first release of rav1e.

Out today is a new weekly snapshot of this Xiph.Org encoder. When making use of eight tiles, this new build of Rav1e is said to be 21~26% faster for 1080p content.

Besides that faster encode performance when using tiling, the new rav1e code also includes tracer support via Hawktracer, in-bitstream timing information support, the ASM building is done in parallel now, and there are various fixes.

More details on this new build of Rav1e via GitHub.
