Rav1e Achieves Another ~20% Speed-Up For Rust-Based AV1 Video Encoding
Written by Michael Larabel in Multimedia on 15 December 2019 at 07:27 AM EST. Add A Comment
MULTIMEDIA --
Rav1e's weekly-ish pre-releases for this Rust-written AV1 encoder have been focusing a lot on better performance via hand-written x86 Assembly, making use of SIMD extensions, and other fine tuning of their encoder. With this newest pre-release, another ~20% speed-up was obtained.

Today's rav1e p20191215 build is around 20% faster thanks to porting more Assembly optimizations from the dav1d AV1 decoder over to rav1e. There is also now forward-transform SIMD support and simplifications/refactoring to the motion estimation and scene change code.

Rav1e has also picked up fixes and other improvements for this Rust AV1 encoder as outlined on the release page but most exciting is the ~20% faster performance. If Rav1e can keep up with these wins, it soon could pose more competition to the likes of Intel's speedy SVT-AV1.
Add A Comment
Related News
Ardour Digital Audio Workstation Finally Adds Native MP3 Importing Support
Rav1e Picks Up More Speed Optimizations For Rust-Written AV1 Encoding
Rav1e Squeezes Out More Performance For This Rust-Written AV1 Encoder
GStreamer Conference 2019 Videos Now Available Online
PulseAudio Adds GStreamer-Powered RTP Implementation
Rav1e 0.1 Marks This Rust-Written AV1 Encoder's First Official Release
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Linus Rejects "Size Of Member" Change From Linux 5.5 Kernel
Vim 8.2 Released With Support For Popup Windows
Debian Developers Take To Voting Over Init System Diversity
Facebook's New Linux Slab Memory Controller Saving 30~40%+ Of Memory, Less Fragmentation
Systemd-homed Looks Like It Will Merged Soon For systemd 245
DXVK Reportedly Going Into "Maintenance Mode" Due To State Of Code-Base
ChamferWM Still Appears To Be The Most Capable Vulkan-Powered X11 Tiling Window Manager
Google Reaffirms Commitment To Kotlin Programming Language For Android