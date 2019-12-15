Rav1e Achieves Another ~20% Speed-Up For Rust-Based AV1 Video Encoding

Rav1e's weekly-ish pre-releases for this Rust-written AV1 encoder have been focusing a lot on better performance via hand-written x86 Assembly, making use of SIMD extensions, and other fine tuning of their encoder. With this newest pre-release, another ~20% speed-up was obtained.
Today's rav1e p20191215 build is around 20% faster thanks to porting more Assembly optimizations from the dav1d AV1 decoder over to rav1e. There is also now forward-transform SIMD support and simplifications/refactoring to the motion estimation and scene change code.
Rav1e has also picked up fixes and other improvements for this Rust AV1 encoder as outlined on the release page but most exciting is the ~20% faster performance. If Rav1e can keep up with these wins, it soon could pose more competition to the likes of Intel's speedy SVT-AV1.
