Rav1e 0.5 Brings More Speed-Ups For This Rust AV1 Encoder
Written by Michael Larabel in Multimedia on 7 November 2021 at 08:31 AM EST.
Released this week was Rav1e 0.5 as the newest feature release for this Rust-written AV1 video encoder backed by Xiph.Org and self-proclaimed to be the world's "fastest and safest" AV1 encoder.

With Rav1e 0.4 having debuted back in January, there has been a lot of code churn since that point now part of Rav1e 0.5. There has been rebalancing of the speed levels and a variety of other enhancements over the course of the year.

Rav1e 0.5 sources along with Windows and macOS binaries are available for download from GitHub.

Our rav1e benchmarking test profile for the Phoronix Test Suite was already updated for rav1e 0.5 so from OpenBenchmarking.org are a lot of metrics for this new version on various processors.

Meanwhile on the open-source AV1 decode front, it's looking like dav1d 1.0 will be released soon. Dav1d developers are preparing their next release with a new threading model, AVX-512 code, and other improvements and looks like will christen it as v1.0.
