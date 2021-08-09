Rav1e 0.5 Beta Released For This Rust-Written AV1 Encoder
Written by Michael Larabel in Multimedia on 9 August 2021 at 07:56 AM EDT. 4 Comments
MULTIMEDIA --
Audio/video encoders and decoders are one of the areas where usage of the Rust programming language has increasing interest for speed and safety. One of the most promising Rust-written encoders at the moment is Rav1e for AV1 video encoding and it's now working towards its v0.5 release.

Rav1e 0.4 shipped at the start of the year while Rav1e 0.5 should be out soon with the beta being issued today. Rav1e 0.5 has a variety of code improvements, performance optimizations, and other enhancements to this Rust AV1 encoder.

Rav1e continues to promote itself as the "fastest and safest AV1 encoder". It certainly has safety benefits from using Rust and the performance tends to be much better than the reference libaom AV1 encoder, but when it comes to performance we've generally found SVT-AV1 to be faster at this point in time.

Those wanting to try out the Rav1e 0.5 beta encoder can grab the new sources out on GitHub.

If curious about the Rav1e CPU encode performance there are the rav1e benchmarks on OpenBenchmarking.org across many CPUs. Currently the test profile is against v0.4 but I'll be updating it to v0.5 upon the stable release.
4 Comments
Related News
dav1d 0.9.1 Released With More Optimizations - Particularly For Older CPUs
PulseAudio 15 Released With Bluetooth Improvements, Better Hardware Support
PipeWire 0.3.32 Released With Numerous Fixes
USB Low Latency Audio Support Re-Submitted For Linux 5.14
Linux 5.14 Picks Up Support For New Sound Hardware, Including Alder Lake M
PipeWire 0.3.31 Released With Better JACK Support, More Crash Fixes
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
AMD + Valve Working On New Linux CPU Performance Scaling Design
Steam Survey Shows Linux Marketshare Hitting 1.0%
AMD Hiring For Open-Source GPU Driver Work With Mentions Of Tesla Model S, Steam Deck
WireGuard Sees Native, High-Performance Port To The Windows Kernel
Google Calls On Companies To Devote More Engineers To Upstream Linux, Toolchains
Linux Changes Pipe Behavior After Breaking Problematic Android Apps On Recent Kernels
ReactOS "Open-Source Windows" Making Progress On x86_64, Multi-Monitor
X.Org Server Adds "Fake Screen FPS" Option