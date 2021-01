Rav1e 0.4 was released on Wednesday as the latest version of this Rust-written AV1 video encoder. The rav1e 0.4 release represents a speed-up for the encoder but depending upon the preset level can still be at fractions of a frame per second.Rav1e 0.4 development was focused on providing faster performance for x86_64 and AArch64 (64-bit ARM) architectures. A wide variety of optimizations made faster performance possible depending upon the speed level.Rav1e 0.4 also provides monochrome support, API improvements, memory optimizations, shorter build times, and many bug fixes.Downloads, more details on Rav1e 0.4, and some reference performance figures via GitHub Via our rav1e PTS/OpenBenchmarking.org test profile page are also some early reference figures on Rav1e 0.4 as well as for 0.4 Alpha and comparable to older rav1e releases. We'll have more Rav1e benchmark figures shortly. But in terms of performance, the likes of SVT-AV1 remain much faster at least for x86_64.