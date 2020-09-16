After over a half year working on this new version, Rav1e 0.4 is on the way but first is the alpha milestone out today.
Rav1e 0.4 Alpha delivers from a few percent to over 100% speed-up on x86-64 depending upon quality settings and more. The Arm 64-bit speed-ups are even more pronounced with the Rav1e 0.4 performance slated to offer at least a 50% speed-up at nearly all quality settings. The ARM speed-ups are coming thanks to writing more NEON Assembly.
Rav1e 0.4 has been working on new CLI options, full monochrome support, a new rate control API, faster build times, and many bug fixes.
The stable release should be out soon while for now there is the Rav1e 0.4 Alpha version for testing. Download links from source to various platform binaries and more on this Rust AV1 encoder via GitHub.
3 Comments