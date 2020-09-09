Rav1e 0.3.4 AV1 Encoder Now Running On Android, iOS
Along with Intel's SVT-AV1 0.8.5, another open-source AV1 video encoder seeing a new release this week is the Rust-written rav1e.

Rav1e 0.3.4 is this new release and notably adds support for running on Google's Android and Apple iOS platforms in addition to its existing support on Windows, Linux, and elsewhere.

The Rav1e 0.3.4 release also fixes desync in some 4K content, desync in other scenarios, and also fixing the building of the AArch64 target when Clang is set as the default C compiler.

More details on this relatively small but still notable Rav1e update via GitHub.

As for Rav1e performance expectations, you can find some rav1e benchmarks on OpenBenchmarking.org. Long story short, SVT-AV1 is generally much faster when comparing at similar quality levels.
