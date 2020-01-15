Rav1e 0.3 Release Brings Speed Optimizations, Other AV1 Encode Enhancements
As we've been expected, Rav1e 0.3 is now out the door for this open-source Rust-based AV1 encoder that now runs faster at higher encode levels.

In addition to faster and better encodes at higher levels, Rav1e also brings smaller binaries, faster build times, a multi-threaded deblocking filter, more x86_64 SIMD code, more auto-vectorizable code-paths, less memory allocations are now needed, and a 1~2% quality improvement.

More details on Rav1e 0.3 via its release announcement.

Meanwhile our OpenBenchmarking.org / Phoronix Test Suite test profile has already been updated for rav1e, so you can expect to see new v0.3 benchmarks in future articles. So far at least rav1e is still a great deal slower than Intel's SVT-AV1.
