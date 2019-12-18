Compared to the inaugural Rav1e 0.1 release just over one month ago, Rav1e 0.2 was released on Wednesday with 40~70% better performance depending upon the encode settings.
Since the rav1e 0.1 release in early November there has been various optimizations like more Assembly optimizations and forward-transform SIMD. That has now culminated with the release of rav1e 0.2 as the newest official release and succeeding the recent weekly-ish snapshots.
Rav1e 0.2 ends up delivering 40~70% better overall performance, fixing various issues, improved documentation, and other changes as outlined at GitHub.
The Rav1e 0.2 release is now available via the Phoronix Test Suite / OpenBenchmarking.org, but when running some quick tests on random systems, the performance still has a ways to go especially with multi-threading:
