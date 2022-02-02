Raspberry Pi's Raspbian OS Finally Spins 64-bit Version

Joining some of the community/third-party Raspberry Pi Linux distribution builds, Raspbian OS today now has an official 64-bit image available. This 64-bit Raspberry Pi OS has undergone testing over the past year and is now determined to be in good shape for use by customers on newer Raspberry Pi boards as an alternative to their 32-bit build.
The Raspberry Pi 3, Raspberry Pi 4, and Pi Zero 2 W users can rejoice with finally having an official 64-bit OS build.
Motivating them to provide the 64-bit Raspbian OS build is that more commercial/binary-distributed software supporting Arm is only targeting AArch64, the performance benefits to the newer instruction set, and so software can address greater amounts of RAM.
More details on the new 64-bit OS build via RaspberryPi.com. I'm already in the process of running some new benchmarks of this 64-bit Raspberry Pi OS build - stay tuned.