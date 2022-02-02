Raspberry Pi's Raspbian OS Finally Spins 64-bit Version

While the Raspberry Pi 3 and newer have featured 64-bit Cortex CPU cores and even the Raspberry Pi Zero 2 is 64-bit-capable, Raspbian OS as the official Raspberry Pi operating system has remained 32-bit. Finally in 2022 they now have an official 64-bit build.Joining some of the community/third-party Raspberry Pi Linux distribution builds, Raspbian OS today now has an official 64-bit image available. This 64-bit Raspberry Pi OS has undergone testing over the past year and is now determined to be in good shape for use by customers on newer Raspberry Pi boards as an alternative to their 32-bit build.



The Raspberry Pi 3, Raspberry Pi 4, and Pi Zero 2 W users can rejoice with finally having an official 64-bit OS build.